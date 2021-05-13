An influencer on the social media app TikTok has been criticised she offered a food delivery driver sweets in exchange for a faster delivery. Erica Chan, who has more than 94,000 followers on the platform, uploaded a video last week in which she presents the driver with the challenge. After following the tracking screen of the food order, Chan can be seen providing the driver with the sweets in exchange for her McDonald’s delivery. The video has since been met with a backlash in the comments, over concerns that Chan potentially put the driver’s safety in jeopardy.