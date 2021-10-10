Jake Gould, American influencer and TikTok sensation, played the latest prank on his dad in a viral TikTok.

The video shows how Jake interrupts his dad’s zoom call date while dressed up as Richard Simmons and improvising a workout routine.

The influencer’s dad was not too impressed with the son crashing his virtual romantic moment and he tried to get him out of the room.

Jake found fame on the social media platform during the pandemic, when he moved back in with his dad. The influencer uploaded the many jokes and pranks played on the parent on his TikTok account, @jakesfunny.