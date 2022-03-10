TikTok users save man’s life by warning about cancerous mole seen in one-second clip

A man owes his life to TikTok users who warned him about a potentially cancerous mole spotted in a one-second clip.

After sharing a skit with his wife on social media, Alex Griswold received multiple messages from viewers, strongly advising that he see a dermatologist about the mole on his back.

Luckily, he listened to the concerns and found that his mole was atypical, with the dermatologist explaining he was at high risk of skin cancer and needed the mole removing.

