A couple has gone viral, gaining over 20 million views after renovating their pool that was abandoned 20 years ago.

Andrew Pougnet and his wife Sabrina Pougnet, both 28 from Ontario, Canada, moved into their home in June 2020 and discovered the pool that hadn’t been used for around two decades.

It was covered with decking and during that time, it had slowly filled with debris and rainwater, causing it to develop its own ecosystem at the bottom, like a lake.

The couple completed the entire restoration in just over one month.

