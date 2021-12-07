Stunning timelapse shows artist transforming game room into cosmic masterpiece

Jaw-dropping timelapse footage shows a talented artist turning his game room into a cosmic masterpiece

John Hansen can be seen drawing a wavy, colorful spiral, as well as blending different colors with perfection.

As time goes on, the painting gets filled in with key details and becomes more realistic and hypnotic.

Hansen wrote: “ So I filmed myself painting a space scene for a game room for an AirBnB in Joshua Tree using spray paint and acrylic paint.”

