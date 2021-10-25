A Tipping Point contestant was left red-faced after answering a question about the poet Homer with "doughnuts" - mixing him up with the cartoon character, Homer Simpson. In one round of the ITV gameshow, primary school teacher Dom was asked which other substance, alongside nectar as "the drink of the gods", did Homer refer to as their food.

"I know he likes doughnuts. I think I'll go doughnuts, please, Ben," said Dom, with fellow contestant Linzi confirming that she would have said the same. Dom later realised that it referred to "the author Homer", with the actual answer being "ambrosia".