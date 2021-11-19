This is the moment a hero toddler bravely charged into his last round of chemo wearing his favourite superhero cape.

Noah Eyo, two, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a form of liver cancer, in February this year and has since undergone countless rounds of chemotherapy.

Tragically, Noah’s cancer spread from his liver to his lungs leaving him in need of two lung surgeries and a liver transplant.

But, since his successful transplant on August 5 he is finally on the mend, and he recently visited the hospital for his last round of chemo.

