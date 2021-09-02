A toddler has been filmed repeatedly gagging at the sight of his newborn baby brother.

Devon Schoby, 26, from Boca Raton, Florida, US, filmed his 15-month-old son Easton’s reaction to seeing his new brother Elon.

As Devon hold’s his newborn for Easton to see, the tot immediately begins to retch.

Despite appearing to want to look at his brother, a compilation of clips captures the toddler uncontrollably heaving every time he looks at him.

Devon appears to laugh every time his firstborn son is left appearing to be close to vomiting.