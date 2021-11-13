A Gherkin-obsessed, three-year-old Tommy has been filmed reacting to the sight of his favourite food during a trip to Salford's McDonald.

Tommy loves gherkins so much that he eagerly waits to see how many he gets on his burger each time he's treated to a McDonald's.

In the clip, Tommy builds up to the now-viral moment in which he sees a handful of pickled cucumber slices on his burger.

"It's got to be, it's got to be, come on, come on", the youngster says before celebrating at the sight of the gherkin-covered burger.

