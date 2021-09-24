A father was left petrified after discovering his 18-month-old daughter playing with a massive tarantula.

David Lehman, 36, from Tucson, Arizona, was enjoying a day beside the pool with his family when he spotted his 18-month-old daughter Blake playing with an upturned coffee can.

Backyard CCTV catches David asking his daughter what she’s doing to which she gleefully replies "bug! Bug!"

Blake lifts the can to reveal a huge tarantula, seeing David leap into action while screaming.

He quickly hit the can out of her hands resulting in the tarantula landing on her shoulder.

David later set the tarantula free in the front yard.