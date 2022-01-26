Toddler goes on $2,000 Walmart shopping spree

A toddler went on a $2,000 shopping spree from Walmart after playing on his mum's phone.

Parents Pramod Kumar and his wife, Madhu, were confused when they started receiving large boxes at their front door.

Madhu had placed more than a dozen chairs in her Walmart cart with the intention to decide which to get later on.

But the couple's 22-month-old son, Ayaansh, ordered the entire order totalling $1,786.99 while playing on his mum's phone/

"My wife was thinking I did it, but I was thinking she did it," a humoured Pramod told CNN.

Sign up to our newsletters.