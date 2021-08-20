Dawn cafe’s robots In Japan offer job opportunities to people who find it hard to work outside the home.

The cafe opened in central Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district in June and employs workers with physical and mental impairments to control the robots which offer job opportunities to people who find it hard to work outside the home.

Staffer Imai, who has a somatic symptom disorder, said “I talk to our customers about many subjects, including the weather, my hometown, and my health condition. As long as I’m alive, I want to give something back to the community by working.”