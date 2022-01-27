Mum who had half her tongue removed to fight cancer gets new one made from leg

A mum who had to have half her tongue removed to fight cancer got a new one made from her leg.

Cameron Newsom was living a normal life with her husband Anthony and their son Hudson when her world was turned upside down by a freak cancer diagnosis.

A years-long ordeal then ensued which eventually saw the mum-of-one have her tongue replaced by skin and muscle tissue from her thigh.

From then on, Cameron started getting used to life with her new tongue which included relearning how to speak, chew, drink and swallow.

