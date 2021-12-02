Mesmerising footage captures first official run of Train of Lights 2021

This mesmerising footage captures the first official run of the Train of Lights 2021 as it passes through and illuminates the countryside.

Professional photographer Scott Williams and his excited toddler daughter, waited on a bridge to see the spectacular steam train thunder past.

Footage shows the Dartmouth steam railway traincovered front to back in Neon LED lights as it bellowed down the tracks.

Scott filmed the amazing sight in the company of his two-year-old daughter, who can be heard saying “wow” in amazement, in the background.

