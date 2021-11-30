Hundreds of children fight as brawl breaks out at trampoline park

Parents are searching for answers after hundreds of children were involved in a massive brawl at a trampoline park in Florida.

Shocking footage shows the incident unfolding, with police in Tampa confirming that around 200 people - mostly teenagers - were involved in the melee.

Security personnel tried to intervene and the venue was closed early, but fighting continued to spill out onto the street.

No arrests were made following the incident which Sandra Bermudez, one of the parents present at the park, said "escalated very quickly". ​

