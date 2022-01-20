Transparent eel-like creature swims around diver

A diver encountered a transparent eel-like creature in a bizarre underwater experience.

Amy Wainman, 36, recorded the eel-like animal off the coast of Simon’s Town in South Africa’s Western Cape.

In the underwater footage, the creature is seen gently moving through the water showing its transparent body seemingly devoid of any major organs.

Why some believe Amy encountered eel larvae, others have been left stumped.

“When I first saw it, it almost looked like some floating plastic,” she said.

“But then it started swimming. It was like a dancing, clear ribbon."

Sign up to our newsletters.