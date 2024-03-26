Bucket-list on a budget: Clever spending tips to travel smart and save cash

Whether you’re planning a round-the-world trip, a series of staycations, or ticking off your bucket-list bit by bit, it pays to travel smart and make savings when you book, so you have more to spend when you get there.

To help you fund your adventures and boost your holiday cash, finance coach Lynn Beattie, founder of the Mrs MummyPenny site and social channel, shares her smart travel tips, from bagging cashback and free insurance to travel discounts perks and protection that will give you peace of mind and make your trip go smoother, wherever you’re going.