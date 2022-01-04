Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols's alleged son makes Instagram debut

Tristan Thompson has apologised to Khloe Kardashian after a new paternity test revealed he fathered a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

The 30-year-old basketball star issued a statement amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols, claiming Thompson is the father of her newborn child.

Nichols, who gave birth to their son on 2 December last year, is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

Court documents showed Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March last year while Thompson was dating Kardashian.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here