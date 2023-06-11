Prince William watches Trooping the Colour rehearsal in scorching London heat

Prince William observed soldiers rehearsing for Trooping the Colour on Saturday (10 June) as temperatures hit 28 degrees in London.

Thousands gathered at Horse Guards Parade in sweltering heat to witness The Colonel’s Review ahead of ahead of next week’s event for the King’s Birthday Parade.

The baking temperatures proved too much for some as at least three soldiers fainted.

They were taken off on stretchers and two more were helped off the parade ground.

The Prince of Wales tweeted to thank the soldiers who took part in “difficult conditions.”

“You all did a really good job.”