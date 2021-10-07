Donald Trump has fallen off the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people.

The former president is said to be worth an estimated $2.5 billion, which is $400 million short of a place on the list.

Additionally, Forbes claim he's lost $600 million since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other assets have thrived in the pandemic era, but big-city properties - which make up the bulk of Trump’s fortune- have languished.

For the first time in 25 years, he has been knocked out of the nation’s most exclusive club.