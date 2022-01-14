Turkish artist transforms waste collected at Istanbul Airport into artworks

A Turkish artist has transformed a wide range of waste materials collected at Istanbul Airport into artworks.

The waste materials altered by artist Deniz Sagdic included various plastic containers and bags, numerous buttons of all colors, paper pieces, cables, and batteries abandoned by people at the airport.

Mrs Sagdic completed 20 portraits with characteristics of various nationalities by using these wastes collected by Istanbul Airport’s Waste Management Center.

The pieces were put on display by Istanbul Airport in line with the management’s dedication to reserving more space for innovative art at the terminal.

