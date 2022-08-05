Will Mellor says he is ‘terrified’ about joining Strictly Come Dancing

Will Mellor revealed he is “terrified” about joining Strictly Come Dancing after he was named as the first contestant in the new series.

Excited is one word for it, terrified is another,” the actor told BBC Breakfast, adding that he’s taking on the challenge as it is “scary” and a step out of his comfort zone.

Actress Kym Marsh and DJ Richie Anderson have since joined Mellor in the line-up for the 2022 series of the dancing competition.

