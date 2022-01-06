Parents share joy after giving birth to Britain's first twins of 2022

A mum has spoken of her double delight after giving birth to Britain’s first twins of 2022 in the early hours on New Year’s Day.

Brigitta Suha and husband Norbert were left overjoyed when they welcomed daughters Veronika and Viktoria into the world 35 minutes apart on Saturday.

Veronika was born at 2.54am weighing 5lbs 11oz and was followed shortly by Viktoria at 3.29am weighing 5lb 3oz - becoming the hospital’s first ever set of New Year twins.

The joyous news comes after the couple endured two tragic miscarriages in 2020 and 2021.

