Popular streaming platform Twitch has suffered a massive data breach.

An anonymous hacker is believed to have uploaded 126GB worth of information to 4Chan on Wednesday, which included source code and details of streamers' earnings.

The leak is also said to include details of an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

Twitch have confirmed the breach and said it was "working with urgency" to understand the extent of it, while users are advised to change their passwords and set up two-factor authentication.