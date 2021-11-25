Twitter introduces aliases for Birdwatch programme

Twitter will introduce aliases for contributors to its Birdwatch moderation programme.

The social media juggernaut launched the pilot of Birdwatch in January to crowdsource fact-checking on tweets that might contain inaccurate or false information.

The company said contributors in the pilot Birdwatch program “overwhelmingly voiced a preference for contributing under aliases. This preference was strongest for women and Black contributors.”

Aliases are being used to hopefully “reduce polarisation by helping people feel comfortable crossing partisan lines.”

