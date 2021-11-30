Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as chief executive of the company, suggesting it is time for him to leave because the social media giant is "ready to move on".

He will be replaced by Twitter's current chief technical officer, Parag Agrawal and Dorsey has suggested that he has full trust in his replacement.

"I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," he said in a statement.

Dorsey also tweeted a simple message on Sunday ahead of news of his departure, writing: "I love Twitter".

