Papa John’s delivered to cliff campers 25m above English Channel

Daredevil plant-based chef, Matt Pritchard, delivers natural highs of Papa John’s new range to cliff campers.

Matt Pritchard delivered Papa John’s new Hemp Sticks side, alongside plant-based menu items, 25m above the English Channel, at Dorset’s Subluminal Cliffs, to two intrepid cliff campers taking in the views above crashing waves.

Abseiling down the cliff face, to demonstrate the natural ‘highs’ of plant-based foods, Matt delivered Papa John’s new superfood topped Hemp Sticks, as well as a selection of vegan pizzas and sides.

