96-year-old pensioner refuses to give up work at pet shop

A pensioner in Cheshire is defiantly still working at the grand age of 96.

Irene Astbury still works three days a week at Pet Food Supplies Ltd in Macclesfield, a shop she opened with her late husband in 1981.

Despite being well past the retirement age, Ms Astbury remains a staple of the shop floor.

“I’m not giving up until they tell me to clear off,” Ms Astbury told the BBC, laughing.

“Company, more than anything I suppose, isn’t it really. Just keep these young ones in check.”

