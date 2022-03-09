Huge invasive spiders expected to spread along US east coast after arriving from Asia

An invasive species of spider, native to Asia, is expected to soon spread across the entire US east coast.

The Joro spider - a colourful arachnid that can grow up to three inches at full extension - thrived in Georgia last year and according to researchers, could soon be common in neighbouring states and beyond.

Females stand out with their blue, yellow and red markings and are known for their ability to spin large, wheel-shaped webs.

The spiders are native to Japan but are expected to thrive in the US due to the similar climate.

