Six penguins from London’s Sea Life Aquarium were transported to Billund, Denmark to find love and start a new colony on Valentine’s Day.

The move comes as part of a European and international breeding conservation programme to ensure the genetic diversity of penguins kept in captivity.

Moving from the UK to Denmark is no short trip, with the penguins travelling over 1,200km to reach their destination.

They will be transported by land and sea, with the group meeting other birds that will eventually form the Billund colony.

