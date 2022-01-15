Deadly snake releases record amount of venom with potential to kill 3,000 adults

A deadly Australian snake released a record sample of venom with the potential to kill up to 3,000 healthy human adults, zookeepers claim.

Keepers at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, filmed the Coastal Taipan snake releasing a 4.9-gram sample from his fangs - breaking his previous personal record of 4.5 grams.

The reptile was milked as part of the zoo’s antivenom program.

Zookeeper Zac Bower extracted three times the normal amount for this species of snake.

The park said the newly extracted venom will be used to create antivenom to save Australian lives across the country.

