The Australian Reptile Park have taken to social media to show off what they describe as a newly-discovered “megaspider”.

It’s the largest funnel-web spider ever handed into the park, measuring three inches, which is roughly twice the size of the average in its family.

To make the discovery even more terrifying, it’s claimed the “megaspider” – which was handed in anonymously – has fangs capable of puncturing a human fingernail.

The reptile park is now appealing for more information on where it came from, in the hope of catching more for their anti-venom programme.

