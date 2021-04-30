Victoria Beckham has revealed the parenting tactic she has used to keep her children to keep her children motivated during lockdown. The former Spice Girls member discussed life in lockdown with her four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - while speaking with the Evening Standard’s editor Emily Sheffield for the virtual London Rising series.

The fashion designer, whose husband is former footballer David Beckham, said it was “tough at times” and that she “tried to dress it up” for her children, telling them that they’re “lucky to be living through this”.