Spice Girls stick by Victoria Beckham as Cruz teases ‘exciting update’

Victoria Beckham reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates for a singalong as her son Cruz teased an “exciting update”.

In a post shared to Instagram by the 20-year-old on Thursday (5 February), Victoria, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Emma Bunton sang a rendition of “Viva Forever”, as Cruz played along on the guitar. Melanie “Mel B” Brown didn't appear in the clip.

Cruz wrote: “I think I found my openers… you think they have potential?” in reference to his upcoming tour. He added that there is “something exciting coming later today”, and told fans to keep their eyes peeled.

It comes after eldest son Brooklyn shared an explosive online statement aimed at his parents, where he accused them of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.