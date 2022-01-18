Lady Victoria Hervey revealed that Jeffrey Epstein ‘couldn’t have done it without Ghislaine Maxwell’.

An ITV documentary will tonight lay bare the close relationships between Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and reveal claims that the convicted sex trafficker went in and out of Buckingham Palace at will.

Lady Hervey said: “Jeffrey was really the frontman and Ghislaine was the accomplice. It was kind of like a Batman and Robin, and they were a double act.”

Ghislaine, the Prince and the Paedophile tonight [Tuesday] at 9pm on ITV.

