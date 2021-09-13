Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm has spoken out against ‘exploitative’ brand in explosive new interview.

The Australian model opened up to 60 Minutes Australia about her mental health issues and eating disorders while working for the brand, claiming she was dumped by the company after being deemed ‘too big’ after gaining ‘half an inch’ on her hips.

Malcolm said: “My body was malnourished, my mind was malnourished, it was relentless. What that company represented for me and for so many other women was extremely exploitative at that time.”