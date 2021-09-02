Only one-third of video games shown during this year's E3 event was "non-violent".

A connection between violent games and violent behaviour remains to be proven a new study has revealed that violent games continue to be the norm.

The GamesIndustry.biz study found that of the 349 games shown at this year’s E3 video game trade event only 115 or 33% of them were considered "non-violent".

Only 4% of games from major publishers such as Nintendo, Xbox and Ubisoft were classed as "non-violent".

Despite the high numbers, this year's figures were a shift away from violent mechanics compared to 2019's E3 event.