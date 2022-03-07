Violinist plays in bomb shelter as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue

Breathtaking footage shows a violinist performing in a bomb shelter as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.

From weddings to childbirth, the country’s residents have been forced to move their lives underground as they seek refuge from Russia’s air strikes.

The emotional video shows the violinist playing Ukranian song “Ніч яка місячна” Nich Yaka Misyachna (“the night is so moonlit”).

Viewers have called the video “hauntingly powerful” with the footage going viral online with 1.3 million views on Twitter.

