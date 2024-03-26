From VR wearables to smart rings and rollable tablets, discover 2024’s top tech buys

When it comes to the latest tech, it can be tricky to separate the wants from the needs and ensure you’re buying something that will really add to your life, rather than the latest exciting gadget (fun though it might be).

To help you find your next must-buy, finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams, founder of the This Girl Talks Money site and social channel, talks through her top 2024 tech picks from ultra-smart phones and practical tablets to health tech and wearables, and why they’re on her wishlist.