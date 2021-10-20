Auctioneer Karl Bennett has sold a walking stick once owned by Northern Ireland’s first prime minister, Sir James Craig, for £10,000.

The blackthorn cane had been estimated to sell for between £4,000 and £6,000 with the stick being given to Mr.Craig in County Armagh in 1925.

Karl Bennett, the managing director of Bloomfield Auctions said: “When we look back at history it’s typical that a lot of the Irish republican items do go for a lot more than the unionist items”.

