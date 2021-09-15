You may have never considered whether you should wash your face or brush your teeth first, but there is a correct order, according to Sonal Keay, founder of This Is Silk.

"We spend a lot of time, effort and money cleansing our faces and then applying beautiful serums and creams," she says.

Brushing teeth afterwards “strips away all the amazing creams and serums, not to mention the skin’s natural oils. The onslaught of water, abrasive toothpaste and then wiping the skin with a rough towel leaves the skin around your mouth, where we are prone to wrinkles, stripped and sensitive.”