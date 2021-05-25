Kate Middleton’s attempt to DJ prompts a laughing Prince William to ask her to “turn it off” in a video from their tour of Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge can be seen pressing controls on a DJ turntable, adding a strange noise to the track. She bursts into laughter and covers her ears as the sound continues to play.

“Please turn that off, it’s hurting my ears!” her husband can be heard joking.

“Sorry for leaving such a terrible song,” Kate says as she leaves the room. “Delete it!”

The pair were visiting Heavy Sound, a social enterprise that supports disadvantaged young people.