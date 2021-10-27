Watch live as outfits made from chocolate hit catwalk at Paris Chocolate Fair

You can watch live as models wearing outfits made from chocolate strut their stuff at the annual Paris chocolate fair which is being held for the first time since the pandemic began.

The event brings together some of the most famous and celebrated chocolatiers in the world – as well as pastry chefs and confectioners to Paris for one week only.

There are generally pastry-making workshops held for children daily, as well as tasting sessions for those out there with a sweet tooth.