A watermelon-based pizza has been teased by Dominos Australia’s TikTok account.

Sharing the recipe on TikTok and Instagram Domino’s Australia filmed an employee putting the creation together with the chief not looking too impressed as he takes a bite out of the “acquired taste” pizza.

“Y’all keep asking us for a low carb crust option. When we saw him make a pizza on a watermelon, we had to give it a go”, Domino’s admitted.

The idea came from Oliver Paterson, whose video of pizza on watermelon was viewed more than three million times on TikTok.