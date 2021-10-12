Wayne Rooney opens up on his battle with mental health during a new documentary, arriving on Amazon Prime in early 2022.

In ‘Rooney’, the Manchester United and England icon will also give an insight into his thinking during some of the biggest moments of his career, as well as giving a behind-the-scenes look into his family life.

“For me, it’s important that people remember me for who I am, rather than what I’ve done. Football is and will be a part of my life until the day I die,” he says in the trailer.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here