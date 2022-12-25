Injured swan stuck in frozen lake rescued by crews on hovercraft

The Sheriff's office in Orion Township sprang to action to save a swan that had gotten stuck to the frozen ice.

This video shows the moment the team came speeding back on a hovercraft after freeing the bird from its sticky situation.

As they arrive at the shore and disembark, the injured swan can be seen being carefully carried by its rescuers.

The swan was stuck on the frozen Voorheis Lake, and locals had called the police for help after they noticed it was in distress.

