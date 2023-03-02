Adorable seals play in snow at Vancouver aquarium

Stunning slow-motion footage shows playful seals as they frolicked in the freshly fallen snow in Vancouver.

Vancouver Aquarium shared this clip of the seals happily sliding along the snow on Tuesday, 28 February.

"The aquarium may be closed early due to snow, but the pinnipeds are having a great time," they said in a post.

It came as the city was dumped on by snow in the following days as a winter storm hit the region.

