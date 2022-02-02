A couple from New England celebrated a true white wedding on Saturday as they tied the knot in the middle of a blizzard.

Sally and Adam Irujo were snowed in with 40 of their guests at a hotel in Providence, Rhode Island and their wedding was almost scrapped due to heavy snowfall.

The venue they had booked told them to push the ceremony until Sunday, but that wasn’t to deter anyone.

A plan unfolded that saw the group head out into the storm to hold an impromptu wedding that the couple had always wanted, in front of their “favorite people”.

