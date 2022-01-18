Couple invite guests to Harry Potter-themed wedding in Metaverse in ‘world’s first'

A couple from India invited their guests to attend their wedding - in the Metaverse.

Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will get married on February 6th in a village in Tamil Nadu but will host their reception digitally.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple will switch on their laptops and virtually enter their Harry Potter-themed reception, attended by friends and family.

In a video save the date invite, the couple's digital avatars stand in front of Hogwarts castle while death eating ghouls float behind them.

The wedding is thought to be "India's first Metaverse marriage".

