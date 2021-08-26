Hilarious footage introduces us to Ted the dog who has been described as a cross between a pig and a werewolf with its human-like eyes.

The adorable hound has been called the ‘gentlest, sweetest little man’ by its owner Devon and she admitted ‘he doesn’t really look like any other dog’.

The canine is missing fur on its tail except on the back which gives Ted ‘a little tan line’ and his eyes have been described as ‘wizard like’ with him being branded as looking like a little old man.